The royal kids want Mom to put away the camera.

In a new conversation promoting her Hold Still photography project, Kate Middleton spoke with Ceri A. Edwards, a mother whose photo of her daughter Poppy and husband is featured in the book.

RELATED: Kate Middleton And Jill Biden Highlight Importance Of Early Childhood Care In Opinion Piece

Talking about her love of taking photos, Ceri reveals that sometimes her family actually chide her for taking so many.

“It’s like me,” Middleton says. “Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!’”

Middleton also speaks with Ceri’s daughter about her father, who is a paramedic and was working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Says She ‘Cant Wait’ To Meet Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Baby Daughter Lilibet

“Well, I bet it must have been so hard for you,” Middleton says of the young girl saying goodbye to her dad each morning. “But Poppy, I bet you were very brave about it, were you?”

“Yeah,” she tells her. She adds that she is excited to go back to school because “I love learning.”