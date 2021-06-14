Kevin Hart has had it with cancel culture.

The actor, who hit headlines in 2018 when some old, controversial tweets resurfaced, leading him to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars, told the Sunday Times he “personally doesn’t give a s**t” about cancel culture.

Hart said, according to Entertainment Weekly, “If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f**k up! What are you talking about?”

Hart said he’d been cancelled “three or four times,” but was “never bothered” by it.

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?” he said. “Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand. I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees.

“Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f**king up. I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f**ked up or done some dumb s**t.”

Hart explained how comics feel like they can’t truly express themselves now in case they get cancelled.

“You’re thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the a**,” he shared. “I can’t be the comic today that I was when I got into this.”

He also insisted people need to stop just assuming comics have bad intentions, because “we forgot comedians are going for the laugh.”

“You’re not saying something to make people angry,” Hart told the paper. “That’s not why I’m on stage. I’m trying to make you laugh and if I did not make you laugh I failed. That’s my consequence.”

Hart added that people can “go ahead” and pull up his previous tweets, which contained homophobic remarks and offensive slurs, insisting he’s not that person anymore and has grown a lot.

“There is nothing I can do. You’re looking at a younger version of myself,” he said. “A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it’s growth. It’s about growth.”