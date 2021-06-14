An emergency room visit is not usually the plan right before a red carpet premiere.

On Friday, 25-year-old filmmaker and actress Clara McGregor — daughter of Ewan McGregor — arrived on the red carpet for her father’s new film “The Birthday Cake” sporting fresh wounds on her face from a dog bite.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor Says His Own Sobriety Helped Him Better Understand His ‘Halston’ Role

In a post on Instagram, Clara shared the red carpet photo along with pics from her visit to the hospital right before the premiere, and others of her mingling with people at the party.

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet,” she captioned the photos.

In the photos, wounds can be seen on Clara’s nose, and under her left eye, though they didn’t detract from her beige Fendi suit.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor’s First Lightsaber Battle Was At Noel Gallagher’s 30th Birthday Party

The actress, who also co-produced “The Birthday Cake”, didn’t offer any more details about the incident with the dog.

“You’re so bada**,” model Kaia Gerber commented on the post, while “Shameless” alum Jeremy Allen White wrote, “Looks tough.”