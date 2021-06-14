Ali Fedotowsky has been going through some serious health issues.

In a series of videos on her Instagram Story, the former star of “The Bachelorette” revealed that she will be getting intravenous treatment for serious anemia.

“I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another. But I feel like I have to because everyone’s going to be like, ‘Why are you tired all the time?’ So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun,” she explained.

“After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn’t know. My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor’s like, ‘Um, no wonder you’re exhausted all the time. Like, I’m surprised you’re out and about.'”

She explained that in the coming days, she will revisit the hospital to undergo an IV drip.

“I’m on an iron regimen now—I’m taking it three times a day,” Fedotowsky went on. “And I’m going and getting, this week, an iron IV, where they’re actually going to hook me up to an IV and fill my system with iron. So I’m excited about that. But anyway, so that’s what’s going on with me.”

In January 2020, Fedotowsky shared another health concern, revealing that she had been diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma.

She described the cancer at the time as “no big deal” because it was caught early, and she encouraged followers to be careful with sun exposure and check their skin regularly.