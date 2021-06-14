It’s been 15 years since “The Devil Wears Prada” was released, and the stars are celebrating with an epic reunion.

Stars of the much-loved film — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more — reunite for a chat with Entertainment Weekly.

The film was inspired by Lauren Weisberger’s story of working as Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s assistant.

RELATED: Emily Blunt Was Asked To Redo Her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Audition — Here’s Why

It’s been praised over the years for having Meryl Streep play boss Miranda Priestly, a role which usually would have gone to a male.

Blunt, who plays Emily, says: “[Miranda] gives us a character who a lot of us can aspire to, to be uncompromising, tough, real, honest, to the point, and not have to contort and dance to get your point across without hurting or offending anybody, which I think men have a much easier time with.”

It's a #DevilWearsPrada reunion! Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more gather for a 15-year anniversary chat on an alternate ending, run-ins with Anna Wintour, and more. WATCH: https://t.co/BfmpZPi6nH #DevilWearsPrada15 pic.twitter.com/xbTsMGe2TZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2021

Streep adds, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely…. I liked that there wasn’t any backing away from the horrible parts of her, and the real scary parts of her had to do with the fact that she didn’t try to ingratiate, which is always the female emollient in any situation where you want your way — what my friend Carrie Fisher used to call ‘the squeezy and tilty’ of it all. [Miranda] didn’t do any of that.”

Adrian Grenier tells @EW he agrees with fans who believe Nate was the villain in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’: “Nate hadn't grown up, but Andy had… she needed more out of life, and she was achieving it. He couldn't support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy.” pic.twitter.com/IUjlyoKgPV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2021

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Says He Was The Last Actor Cast In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

For Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, the film’s bosses explain how it was offered to Rachel McAdams three times but she was “determined not to do it.”

Hathaway didn’t give in and eventually got the role.

The actress shares, “It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way.”

The group, also consisting of Adrian Grenier (Nate) and Gisele Bündchen (Serena), then discuss Streep acting like her on-screen character in real life to prepare for the part.

Blunt explains, “Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell, in some ways it wasn’t the most fun for her having to remove herself. It wasn’t like she was unapproachable; you could go up to her and say, ‘Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,’ and she’d listen, but I don’t know if it was the most fun for her to be on set being that way.”

Streep adds, “It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a ‘method’ thing!”

Hathaway says, “I did feel intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me.

“There’s this scene where [she says], ‘You’re just as disappointing as the rest of those silly girls.’ I remember when the camera turned on me, the pressure really got to me, and I’d had such emotional fluidity in the day up to that point, but it just wasn’t there anymore. I remember having the experience of watching [her] watch me, and [she] altered [her] performance ever so slightly, and just made it a little bit different, and brought more out of me and got me to break through whatever barrier I had.”