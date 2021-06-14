Being passionate about basketball is what it’s all about for Drake.

On Friday, the Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors fan sat courtside for a high school basketball game featuring LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the son of the NBA superstar.

RELATED: Drake Reveals New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Will Drop This Summer

At a particularly heated moment during the game, Drake had a few choice words for the referee of the game, who appeared to listen to what the rapper had to say.

Drake has a few words for the ref 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQXNoQzNlq — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 12, 2021

RELATED: Drake & Live Nation Announce History, A New Toronto Entertainment Venue

Drake also attended the game with his own young son Adonis.

Don’t get me wrong, Drake, Lebron and JR are cool, but Adonis is really stealing the show here pic.twitter.com/pCrnWAa3uZ — Kristen Lago (@kristenmlago) June 12, 2021

Young Bronny’s team lost the game 80-72. It was his first game of 2021 after recovering from a knee injury. The 16-year-old is still a few years away from being eligible for the NBA draft and following in his father’s footsteps.