Being passionate about basketball is what it’s all about for Drake.

On Friday, the Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors fan sat courtside for a high school basketball game featuring LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the son of the NBA superstar.

At a particularly heated moment during the game, Drake had a few choice words for the referee of the game, who appeared to listen to what the rapper had to say.

Drake also attended the game with his own young son Adonis.

Young Bronny’s team lost the game 80-72. It was his first game of 2021 after recovering from a knee injury. The 16-year-old is still a few years away from being eligible for the NBA draft and following in his father’s footsteps.