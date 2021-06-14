Kelly Clarkson kicked off the week with another epic Kellyoke cover.

This time, the singer belted out Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”, showing off her killer vocals as she sang the smash hit.

Clarkson donned a plaid dress for her latest “Kelly Clarkson Show” performance, with her being joined on stage by her band Y’all.

Unsurprisingly, Clarkson’s latest cover went down a storm with fans:

The star’s recent covers have also included Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap”, Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry” and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”.