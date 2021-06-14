Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the week with another epic Kellyoke cover.

This time, the singer belted out Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”, showing off her killer vocals as she sang the smash hit.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Gets Emotional As Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘The Dance’

Clarkson donned a plaid dress for her latest “Kelly Clarkson Show” performance, with her being joined on stage by her band Y’all.

Here's one more reason to keep listening to this song on repeat 🙌🎶 @Olivia_Rodrigo #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/Lb6I1ymLZm — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 14, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Clarkson’s latest cover went down a storm with fans:

wow Kelly !!!! 🥳😳❤🥰🥳🤞❤🥺🥳🤞❤🌈🥳🥰🥺❤🥰😇🥺🥰😇🥺😇🥰😇🥺❤🤞🥳🥺❤🥰🥳🥺❤🥺🥳🌈🥰❤🌈🥳🥰❤🌈🥳🥺❤🌈🥳🥺❤🌈🥰🥳🥺🥳🥰 pic.twitter.com/Iga1S9bLSi — Bakinchannel that Magic Cobra Kai Boy (@JayTheLion5) June 14, 2021

This kellyoke is my new favorite thing 🥺👏👏 — Mazy🌻 (@kcmb_sunflxwer) June 14, 2021

Just. Wow. 👏👏👏👏💜 — Katrina Schuyler (@KatSchuyler93) June 14, 2021

@kellyclarkson just did a cover of @Olivia_Rodrigo #DriversLicense on her talk show this morning and I NEED a full cover of it!!! Olivia has got to be really proud! — Love, Dillon (CW & WB Stan)🏳️‍🌈♐️ (@theFAslayer) June 14, 2021

The star’s recent covers have also included Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap”, Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry” and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”.