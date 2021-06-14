Roger Waters really does not like Mark Zuckerberg.

Appearing at a forum supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the former Pink Floyd frontman revealed the Facebook CEO had requested the use of one of the band’s songs for a promotional campaign for Instagram.

“This is something that I actually put in my folder when I came out here today,” he told the gathering, as seen in a video shared by La Jornada. “You have no idea what it is—nobody does—because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It’s a request for the rights to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram.

“So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me… with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is, ‘F**k you! No f**king way!”

The musician explained his opposition to Zuckerberg and Facebook.

“I only mention that because it’s the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who do have any power, and I do have a little bit—in terms of control of the publishing of my songs I do anyway. So I will not be a party to this bulls**t, Zuckerberg.”

He also read out a portion of the letter that he says was sent to him by Zuckerberg.

“We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless a work [it is],” the letter stated.

Responding to that, Waters said, “It’s true, and yet they want to sojourn it. They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public…”

He added, “You think, How did this little pr**k, who started off going, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1.’ How the f**k did he get any power in anything? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”