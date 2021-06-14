A kookaburra bird has Russell Crowe to thank for a life-saving operation.

On Saturday, Terri Irwin thanked the Australian actor for his donation to the Australia Zoo to help save an ailing kookaburra named Archie who had swallowed a fishing hook. According to Irwin, Crowe’s donation paid for the endoscope used in the procedure.

But Irwin isn’t the only one who appreciated the donation from Crowe. Archie was also appreciative of his generosity, which allowed him to be released back into the wild over the weekend.

Thank you @russellcrowe for donating the funds to purchase this life-saving endoscope. Archie really appreciated it! https://t.co/jJEYG0GAim — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 13, 2021

Crowe is a longtime friend of the Irwin family. Last year, he gifted Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell a fig tree as a wedding gift bearing a card that said, ‘Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from Russell Crowe and family.’