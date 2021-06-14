Click to share this via email

Margot Robbie is taking some time away from social media.

The actress shared a photo of herself among a group of ladies celebrating the success of “Promising Young Woman”.

“Jumping off social media for the time being,” she wrote, before referencing her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie, who has 23.7 million followers, added, “Check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!”

LuckyChap Entertainment produced “Promising Young Woman”, which stars Carey Mulligan.

The star isn’t a regular social media poster and often goes weeks or months without sharing anything.

Robbie has said on previous occasions that she wants to keep her private life private.

She told the Sydney Morning Herald back in 2014 when asked who her role models were: “There is not one person that I’ve looked at and thought, I want to be like them.

“But I like the choices Cate Blanchett has made. She’s not someone who’s always in the tabloids. Her personal life remains personal and that’s something I want to strive towards.”