Magic can be a scary thing.

In a preview of the next “America’s Got Talent”, the judges get a spooky surprise from Klek Entos, a magician who specializes in illusions that send shivers down spines.

Dressed in a plaid suit and white fabric fully wrapped around his head and face, the magician takes the stage dragging an axe across the floor.

“So scary,” Howie Mandel comments, as Entos places a cassette tape inside a player.

He then plays a video introducing himself as “the sum of all your fears.”

The trick he performs involves the judges putting their hands in a mysterious box containing a massive tarantula.

Entos is no stranger to the “Got Talent” franchise, having appeared on “France’s Got Talent” twice, once in character as the frightening magician and once as David Stone.