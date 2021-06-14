Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram is your ultimate stop for summer outfit inspo.

The model, 24, has been displaying her killer outfits, which feature a lot of bikinis, on Instagram as she documents her “summer friendventures.”

In her first series of photos, Bieber lounges at a pool, hits up a Walmart and has an outdoor picnic with a pal. While soaking up the sun from a pool float, the stunner wears a patterned suit from Frankies Bikinis.

“Let the summer friendventures begin,” she captioned the post, wearing a patterned suit from Frankies Bikinis.

In her next post, Bieber rocked a zebra printed bikini perfectly paired with her multicoloured cardigan, bucket hat and trendy sunglasses.

For the caption, the “Drop My Mic” host used the “🤷🏼‍♀️” emoji.

For Vogue’s June/July 2021 issue, Bieber shared her ultimate must-haves for summer, featuring the perfect accessories to pair with a bathing suit.

“I love a good pair of slides, especially when going to the beach. I’ve been loving The Attico satin slides!” she told the mag, adding, “I love a good tote bag to throw all my stuff in, especially when going to the beach. I love something that I’m not worried about getting sandy. I’ve been really loving the Museum of Peace & Quiet Naturalist Tote Bag.”

Finally, she loves to throw on her favourite denim over the suit.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential,” she says. “I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favourite denim shorts, hands down.”