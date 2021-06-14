Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson is known to push himself to the limit workout-wise but he underwent a different challenge over the weekend.

The actor has been updating his decades-old bull tattoo, sharing some photos on Instagram of the 30-hour-long process.

Johnson posted on Friday:

He shared an update the next day: “Day 3 and we’re almost finished.

“Close to 30 hrs of tattooing (pretty challenging as my whole upper arm and shoulder wasn’t a blank canvas but rather enhancing and adding to what was already there so the level of detail, precision and specific colour for my skin takes a lot of time).”

Johnson also gave numerous shout-outs to his tattoo artist Yomico: “He’s a master of hyper-realistic art and a great collaborator with me as we took months to fine tune the story and information this tattoo has to tell.”

The star built upon his previous inking back in 2017.

He shared at the time: