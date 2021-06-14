Gigi Hadid gets candid in a new interview.

The model, 26, opens up to i-D about raising a mixed-race daughter with Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed little Khai last September.

Hadid was born in Los Angeles to Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid. Her mother is a Dutch-born American, while her father is Palestinian-American.

“We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves. Because both of our parents are their own heritage,” she explained. “We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!’. That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.”

But Hadid says she’s even struggled to stand up for her own heritage in the past.

She said, “In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage. You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know? Do you know what I’m saying?”

“I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities,” Hadid added. “But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?”

Read more from Hadid at i-d.vice.com.