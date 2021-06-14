The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and his estranged wife Autumn shared a joint statement after reaching a final divorce settlement on Monday.

A statement released on behalf of the couple, who announced their separation last February after splitting in 2019, read: “Mr. Peter Phillips and Mrs. Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today,” Hello! reported.

It continued, “Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

“Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

Phillips first met Canadian-born Autumn at the Montreal Grand Prix back in 2003.

The pair, who share daughters Savannah, 10, and Isla, 9, tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 17, 2008.