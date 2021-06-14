Christiane Amanpour is on the road to recovery from cancer.

On Monday, the CNN chief international anchor returned to her chair after four weeks off, announcing that she underwent a “successful major surgery” after an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

Describing her four-week absence as a “rollercoaster,” Amanpour told viewers, “During that time, like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.”

She continued, “I’ve had successful jar surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident.”

Amanpour also used the opportunity to make a political point about lack of access to healthcare for many women.

“I’m also fortunate to have health insurance through work, and incredible doctors who are treating me, in a country underpinned by of course the brilliant NHS,” she said. “I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis.”

She also urged women to get regular screenings and educate themselves about ovarian cancer, and to not let doctors dismiss or diminish their concerns.

Amanpour was hired by CNN in 1983 and has reported on international affairs for the network for decades. She also had a brief stint as an anchor for ABC News, and she hosts a talk show, “Amanpour & Company” on PBS, which replaced “Charlie Rose”.