Jessica Biel is finally sharing some details surrounding her “secret COVID baby,” Phineas.

While Biel’s hubby Justin Timberlake already spilled the news of Phineas’ arrival on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Biel is revealing just how they were able to keep their pregnancy a secret. Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012. They share two children, Phineas, 11 months, and Silas, 6.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” the actress, 39, told Dax Shepard on his podcast “Armchair Expert”. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

“I’m spending a lot of time at home on Zooms in my apartment,” she added. “Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time.”

Biel also revealed Timberlake was able to come into the delivery room with her, something she worried was not possible because on the ongoing pandemic.

“The hospital restrictions had just changed,” she said. “And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

She also detailed how having two children is so different than just having one.

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” Biel said. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”