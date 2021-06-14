John Benjamin Hickey has had a lot of celebrity encounters, but the actor says nothing beats his interaction with Madonna.

Hickey, 57, joined his “In Treatment” co-star Uzo Aduba on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen to promote season four of the HBO series and celebrated the fact that the iconic Bravo clubhouse had a live studio audience for the first time since March 2020.

During the after-show, Hickey answered some questions from the audience, including one about whether he ever got starstruck while performing onstage.

While he didn’t share a starstruck moment, he did recall a moment involving Madonna and his on-stage performance of “Cabaret”. The actor co-starred with the late Natasha Richardson in the Sam Mendes–Rob Marshall revival.

“One night in the audience, Madonna was there. And we were all so excited she was there,” he recalled, adding, “Madonna proceeded to sit and braid her hair through the entire performance.”

Hickey also revealed that while he didn’t mind that Madonna could have been bored, Richardson wasn’t so impressed.