It’s not Father’s Day yet, but Tarek El Moussa’s daughter is sharing her appreciation early.

Over the weekend, the “Flipping 101” star posted on Instagram, sharing a text message he got from 10-year-old Taylor.

“Blessed with the sweetest girl in the world,” he wrote. “Swipe to see the text that I got from Tay at 7 a.m. this morning. Made my day. … No better feeling in the world than waking up to some extra love from your babies — saving this one forever!!!”

In her text, Taylor wrote, “I love you dad you’re the best in the world I hope you have an amazing day at work and just so you know I’m proud of you in any moment we’re together and smile hope you have an amazing day you’re an amazing dad.”

Adding that her 39-year-old dad is “still handsome,” she continued, “I wanted you to know that all the things you provide are cherished and amazing your work is amazing and it seems very hard so I hope in the future we can have a lot of fun working together,” she concluded. “I’m very happy I got to spend my life with you I love you so much.”

Taylor ended the message by calling herself El Moussa’s “favourite child.”

El Moussa shares two children with ex-wife Christina Haack, including Taylor and Brayden, 5.