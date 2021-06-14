Tom Hiddleston is “really pleased” Loki’s gender fluidity is being addressed in his new “Loki” series for Disney+.

The actor, who has been aware of this aspect of the “God fo Mischief” since playing him in the first “Thor” movie in 2011, tells Reuters he’s happy to explore this further now.

“It’s always been there in the mythology. It’s been in the comics as long as, I think, the run of publishing within Marvel, over 60-plus years,” Hiddleston says on the red carpet at the “Loki” premiere screening.

RELATED: Disney+ Confirms Loki’s Gender Fluidity In New Teaser Trailer

The series first teased Loki’s gender fluidity with a teaser for the series by showing a document describing his “sex” as “fluid.”

“Loki, as a character, has had such a broad and wide-ranging identity,” he continues, adding, “He’s always been a character that you could never put in a box, that you could never pin down, and I was really pleased that we were able to touch on that in the series.”

Both “Loki” director Kate Herron and the show’s lead writer Michael Waldron has confirmed the character is gender fluid.

“He’s gender-fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it’s canon,” Herron previously said, while Waldron noted fans have been “eager” for representation on-screen. “We worked really hard,” he noted when discussing Loki’s gender depiction.