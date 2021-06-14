Click to share this via email

It looks like “Corner Gas Animated” is coming to an end.

After four seasons, creator and star Brent Butt announced the series’ network CTV “has chosen not to pick it up” for the future.

The animated series is a reboot of the live-action comedy, following Butt as the proprietor of a gas station in the fictional community of Dog River, Saskatchewan. It co-stars Eric Peterson as Brent’s grouchy dad, Oscar Leroy, and Gabrielle Miller as Lacey, owner of the Ruby cafe.

“‘Corner Gas’ has changed my life in a thousand ways,” Butt said on Monday.

Adding, “This news marks the closing of another chapter in the brand’s history, but ‘Corner Gas’ has a life of its own. So who knows what the future will hold?”

Season four of “Corner Gas Animated” premieres this July.

Over the years, the “Corner Gas” franchise has won six Canadian Screen Awards.

No word on whether a streamer like Netflix could still pick up “Corner Gas Animated” for another season.