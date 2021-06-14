Jane Levy is having her say on NBC’s decision to cancel “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist“.

In a new interview with VanityFair.com, the actress criticized the network’s “crime and guns” heavy line-up.

Last week, it was officially announced that the show had not been renewed after two seasons.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,’” she said.

“Our show is about love. It’s a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it’s the wrong move.”

Admitting that the news came as a huge surprise to her, Levy continued, “When we finished [shooting] season two, I put all my stuff in storage in Canada [where the show films]. I was like, ‘Of course we’re coming back.’…Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light. And then Monday morning it was a red light.”

According to Deadline, NBC is expected to seek another home for the show outside of its studio.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” follows the titular Zoey (Levy) who has the ability to hear the thoughts of those around her — expressed in the form of pop songs, which she experiences as musical dance numbers.