Wendy Williams is looking back on her memorable sit down chat with Halle Berry.

The “Catwoman” star appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” back in 2012.

In a new conversation with Don Lemon for Interview magazine, Williams recalled how Berry’s publicist handed her a “list of questions” that she couldn’t ask.

“I was so scared to meet her,” admitted the talk show host.

“When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared. But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want.’ And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”

During that interview, Berry spoke candidly about her career, as well motherhood and her personal life.

On waiting until she was 41 to have a baby, she told Williams, “I’m a much better mother at 46, or 41 when I had her, than if I were like, 21 or 25. At that age, I was just a little baby just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was, let alone having the responsibility of trying to help another little soul develop and grow. I’m so glad I waited.”

Williams also remembered how the Oscar-winning actress “flicked” her boob at the end of their chat.

“By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me,” she added. “I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.”