With the release of “Fast & Furious 9” right around the corner, the cast of the beloved franchise is already looking forward to what’s next.

During an appearance on a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, “Fast 9” co-stars Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and Jordana Brewster shared their thoughts on a potential female-led spin-off.

“You get out the girls, the girls need a spin-off,” Ludacris said. “That’s what needs a spin-off. All the badass, kick-ass women that are in this film, that’s who deserves it.”

Not only does Brewster agree “that would be awesome,” but she shared some of her own ideas too.

“Think about all the people we could bring back. Right?” she said. “We could bring back, Eva Mendes, who’d be incredible to work with. There’s Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, really thrown Nathalie [Emmanuel], me and Michelle [Rodriguez]. It would be really, really cool. So, I can’t speak to the discussions, but I, I think it would be awesome.”

Brewster added, “So fingers crossed.”

The cast also remembered their late co-star Paul Walker.

“Always miss him, you know, carrying on his legacy and, you know, his daughter being on set and his brother being on set and constantly telling us, you know, consulting and telling us what we, they feel, how he can be incorporated on his legacy can be incorporated,” Ludacris said. “He’s present spiritually at all times. And man, we miss him in the, in the physical and in the spirit. Believe that every day.”

“Fast 9” hits big screens later this month.