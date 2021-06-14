Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have given a rare interview, even if they are a “bit out of practice.”

Having turned 35-years-old on Sunday, June 13, the twin sisters spoke to i-D magazine about their luxury brand The Row that they started 17 years ago at age 18.

The “Full House” child stars stayed out of the spotlight in the early days, mostly because they wanted the line to speak of its self.

“We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: ‘Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?'” Ashley said.

RELATED: John Stamos Was ‘Disappointed’ That The Olsen Twins Didn’t Cameo In ‘Fuller House’

The sisters described themselves as “discreet people,” adding, “That’s how we were raised.”

Ashley said The Row was their hope of “making something of ourselves.”

Gigi Hadid said that is one of the things she admires the most, “They want to put out their art without feeling too exposed or too vulnerable or used for the wrong reasons. They don’t want people showing up like ‘I’m here for the Mary-Kate and Ashley show.’ They want people to come and respect the clothing.”

The pricey handmade items from some of the best ateliers in the world are a more zen approach on luxury.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Says She Wanted To Make It On Her Own, Without Help From Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

“The word luxury is used pretty much everywhere now, but for us it’s something that makes your life easier,” Mary-Kate explained. “The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that’s luxury. You don’t even have to think about it.”

Even Jonah Hill, who has been a big supporter of the brand, weighed in on their success. “I think because they came from being kid stars – which I wouldn’t usually associate with great style – when they started dressing with incredible taste it was a bigger mind-blow for people because it shattered the image that people had of them in their minds.”