Post Malone is showing off his new million dollar smile.

The “Sunflower” singer has transformed his grin with a set of porcelain veneers featuring two diamond fangs.

RELATED: Post Malone’s Performance Lights Up The 2021 Grammy Awards

Dr. Thomas Connelly, “The Father of Diamond Dentistry”, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the final results of his Grammy nominated client’s dental reconstruction.

RELATED: Brad Paisley Reacts To Post Malone’s Cover Of His Country Hit ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’

The caption revealed that the teeth cost a whopping $1,600,000 ($1.94m CAD), including two diamond fangs with a total weight of 12 carats.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done something of this magnitude,” Connelly told E! News. “I’ve done little diamonds here and there that have been inlaid inside a veneer, but this is the entire tooth.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ Concert Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone & More Raised Nearly $8 Million

The dentist also revealed how the Grammy winner has already started a trend.

“It took us a long time to figure out how to engineer it so that it not only looked good when the light hit it, but that it functioned,” Connelly continued. “A lot of trial and error, but we figured it out and here you go…We’ve got a lineup of people that have now inquired. We’re talking dozens.”