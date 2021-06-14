John Stamos is giving back by helping out a charity that’s close to his heart.

On Friday, June 11, the 57-year-old actor took part in a special Father’s Day volunteer event with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Feeding America.

Stamos was joined by wife Caitlin McHugh, as well as his fellow cast members from new hit series “Big Shot”, including Jessalyn Gilsig, Monique Green and Tiana Le.

The big hearted group helped to pack and hand out bags of groceries to local children and families facing food insecurity.

Taking to Instagram to share photographs from the day, Stamos wrote, “13 million children in the US don’t know where they’ll get their next meal. As a dad, that doesn’t sit right with me. So today, @caitlinskybound and I, along with some of the @bigshotseries cast, volunteered with @FeedingAmerica and @LAFoodbank to distribute meals to children and families.”

Gilsig also shared a series of photos, along with a heartfelt message.

“Did you know that 13 million children in the US don’t know where they’ll get their next meal? I think we can all agree that is unacceptable,” said the actress.