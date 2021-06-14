Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo clearly isn’t a big Coca-Cola fan.

On Monday, the soccer star quickly removed bottles of the soda which were placed in front of him at a UEFA Euro 2020 press conference.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Struggles To ‘Play It Cool’ In New Fragrance Campaign

The brand is an official sponsor of the major tournament.

No way did cris just diss coca cola😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uhpajTnzEP — abhi 🖤🤍 (@DYBALAMASK15) June 14, 2021

A video of the incident shows the Portugal player looking at the bottles disdainfully before picking them up and placing them to the side.

Ronaldo then yells the word “agua!” at members of the media, urging his fans to drink water instead.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Earned A Ridiculous Amount From Sponsored Instagram Posts Last Year — Find Out How Much

The incident took place ahead of Portugal’s game against Hungary.

Ronaldo previously revealed that he hates when his young son drinks coke.

“We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer,” he said at last year’s Global Soccer Awards ceremony.

“Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that.”

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

He added, “Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says, ‘Dad, it’s so cold there.’ That’s fine, he is only 10 years old.”