Chrissy Teigen is showing off her very special new ink.

The Cravings author took to Instagram on Monday to tell fans the story behind her new butterfly tattoo, which was drawn her 5-year-old daughter Luna.

“Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation,” said Teigen, who shares Luna and 3-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend.

Revealing how Legend had a special role to play in the ceremony, she continued, “I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents.”

Teigen went on, “I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends. Then I thought about what I’ve learned just in the past few months and I feel a wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds.”

On the artwork on her arm, the model explained, “Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay.”

She added, “Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress.”

Earlier on Monday, Teigen addressed her past behaviour on social media in a lengthy statement.