Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal have tested positive for Lyme disease.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed the news on her Instagram Story on Monday.

“I’ve never had contact with a tick in my life,” said the reality TV personality.

Leventhal has had Lyme disease twice in the past and was cured both times by antibiotics.

The pair are now hoping that the pills will do their job again.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks.

Meanwhile, the couple recently returned from a trip to the Turks & Caicos.

The duo was on vacation celebrating a friend’s birthday.