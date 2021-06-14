**WARNING This article contains spoilers**

Week two of “The Bachelorette” finished up with Katie Thurston crying alone after she was forced to question the mens’ real intentions.

During the second group date, the bank marketing manager decided to send Cody home after Aaron claimed that he was only interested in fame.

“I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons. The way he handles situations, to me, I find disturbing… It’s malicious. It’s just not energy I want around me,” Aaron explained. “I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily a piece of s**t, but there’s always that concern there.”

At the cocktail party, Thurston got a shock from Karl when he questioned if everyone in the house was being “100 percent transparent”.

The claim led to the 30-year-old reality star confronting the contestants.

“I’m honestly shaking right now. I made my intentions very clear about why I’m here. And tonight, a bomb was dropped on me about multiple people still here for the wrong f**king reason,” she said. “I don’t know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f**k out.”

“I don’t know who is here for the wrong reason, but from what I’ve been told, there are multiple people I should be looking out for,” she continued. “For some of you this might be a platform, but I’m not here to waste my time.”

Aaron later confronted Karl over what he said to Katie. “[This is] the f**king stupidest s**t. There was nothing there. There were no grounds,” he said. “That was the dumbest thing you could’ve possibly done.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays on ABC