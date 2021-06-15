Salma Hayek shared a story regarding her pet owl Kering on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actress, who is joined by her pet during the interview, admits the bird once coughed up a hairball on Harry Styles’ head.

“He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head,” Hayek shares.

“The minute he least expected it, it came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head.

“He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening.”

Hayek also admits she sleeps with Kering, but only when her husband François-Henri Pinault is out of town.

“He won’t have it. He puts up with a lot, but of course, he’s not going to sleep with an owl in the room.”

Hayek says when questioned how she sleeps with a nocturnal animal, “I eventually go to sleep and she just keeps flying around the room.

“She comes and snuggles before, sometimes in the middle of the night she lands on my head, it’s a little bit jarring but I’m kind of used to it.

“The worst is when your feet come out of the sheets and she thinks your toes are mice. And she just flies in and grabs them. That can be pretty terrifying.”

Hayek also talks about her new star-studded movie “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and making it (along with Kering) into People’s 2021 “Beautiful” issue.