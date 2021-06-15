Dr. Dre spoke about his recent health issues during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

TMZ reported in January that the rapper had been admitted to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dre said in the new interview, “It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure and I never saw that coming.”

“But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure.

“And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Dre has been working intensively recently, teaming up with music industry mogul Jimmy Iovine to open a new public high school in L.A.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, said he wanted to reach “the inner-city kid, the younger me.”

“Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.”

The school has now been approved by the L.A. Board of Education and is slated to open in fall 2022.

“This is for kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place… like Marvel or Apple or companies like that,” Iovine said.