Tennis fans were unimpressed that a video of Novak Djokovic giving a young fan his racquet after the French Open final had been taken down.

The adorable moment saw Djokovic gift the youngster the racquet he’d used to win at the Roland Garros in his Men’s Singles final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, according to Yahoo!, the viral video has since been removed due to copyright infringement.

Tournament winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia passes his racquet to a fan as he celebrates after winning his Men’s Singles Final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Day Fifteen of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 13, 2021, in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Djokovic spoke about the young tennis fan during the press conference after the match.

“He was in my ear the entire match, basically, especially when I was two-sets-to-love down,” Djokovic said.

“He was encouraging me, he was actually giving me tactics as well. He was coaching me, literally, and I found that very cute and very nice.

“To give the racquet to the best person was him, after the match, that was my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me.”

