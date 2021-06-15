Tennis fans were unimpressed that a video of Novak Djokovic giving a young fan his racquet after the French Open final had been taken down.

The adorable moment saw Djokovic gift the youngster the racquet he’d used to win at the Roland Garros in his Men’s Singles final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, according to Yahoo!, the viral video has since been removed due to copyright infringement.

Tournament winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia passes his racquet to a fan as he celebrates after winning his Men’s Singles Final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Day Fifteen of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 13, 2021, in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Djokovic spoke about the young tennis fan during the press conference after the match.

“He was in my ear the entire match, basically, especially when I was two-sets-to-love down,” Djokovic said.

“He was encouraging me, he was actually giving me tactics as well. He was coaching me, literally, and I found that very cute and very nice.

“To give the racquet to the best person was him, after the match, that was my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me.”

See some of the social media reaction to the removal of the video, posted by Darren Rovell.

Congratulations to the French Tennis Federation and/or NBC, who requested that my video of the boy getting Djokovic’s racket be taken down. The video got 5.5 million views, more than any highlight from any match. Great for a struggling sport. But you guys protect your rights! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2021

This is insane. Don't take down that video! What the hell. This was not a moment to flex tv rights! Don't shoot that sport in the foot when it's spreading beyond its borders. Like, Read The Room! — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) June 14, 2021

Tennis goes viral & of course the original content gets DMCA’d (& kills reach of the tweet). These are accredited sports journalists/media trying to share an interesting thing that happened. How in the absolute f*ck is this good for the sport or harmful for the copyright holder pic.twitter.com/3zQg1Nlr9S — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) June 14, 2021

How do they expect the sport to grow if they are blocking videos and gifs? pic.twitter.com/3MazCSZ9Nc — Donnell (@_eli_99) June 14, 2021

Unable to understand this copyright shit! — Nazim Hussain (@Waldi_NHS) June 14, 2021