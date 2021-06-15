Michael Bolton and Paula Abdul go way back.

This week, Michael Bolton appeared on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”, and was asked by host Andy Cohen about Abdul’s revelation that the singer was once her babysitter.

“So how that happened was, her older sister was dating my guitarist and I was writing songs, demoing them to try to get a record deal in L.A.,” Bolton explained. “And, we wanted to go out one night and we realized we couldn’t because we couldn’t leave Paula. Our friend’s baby sister, little sister, couldn’t leave her alone. So that turned into the perception that we were babysitting for her.”

He continued, “But basically we were all stuck at the house. So then she became a top choreographer before her career took off. I gave her a call out of nowhere and said, ‘I want you to choreograph a video. This is Michael Bolton.’ And she said, ‘It is not.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s me.’ And she said, ‘This is definitely not Michael Bolton.’ And I said, ‘Well, who else would call you a little brat?’ And she went, ‘Oh my God, it’s you.’ I laughed. And she choreographed the video and then she started having hits and it was just a lot of fun. And then I loved bumping into her and in the business.”

Bolton also talks about the time he was told to leave the smash hit “When a Man Loves a Woman” off his 1991 Time, Love & Tenderness album.

During the chat, Cohen asked Bolton about Lisa Rinna’s claim on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that her husband Harry Hamlin’s ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan had left him for the singer.

“I was aware of Lisa because I would see her at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at the Polo Lounge. And she would make a beeline over to me with this big smile on her face. And give me this big hug,” Bolton recalled. “I really didn’t know her personally. And she explained why, was because she said, ‘If it weren’t for you, I would have never gotten together with Harry and had a child.’ And, she was basically attributing her happiness to me, which I thought was curious, but it always seems so sincere. And so she was so joyful and expressing it. So I, just always been friendly with her every time I see her.”