Ryan Reynolds is urging people to get back to dating.

The actor shared the latest Match ad, which addressed people’s reticence to date during the pandemic, on social media.

The lyrics, sung by an incredible group of wedding singers, urge people to “get back to love.”

Latest work by @MaximumEffort. GET BACK TO LOVE! This new song from @TauraStinson, @ShaneMcAnally and @PasekAndPaul is on repeat til further notice. I literally wept when I first heard it performed by this incredible group of wedding singers. Thx, @Match pic.twitter.com/DeZjayenih — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2021

Reynolds chatted about the ad — made by his production company Maximum Effort — on “Good Morning America”: “This is a piece about getting back to love. Maximum Effort, my company we adore bringing people together. 2020 brought people together in a different way. Now trying to bring them together with an all-around great song.”

The Canadian star explained how the people singing in the video were all wedding singers, many of whom had gigs cancelled over the pandemic.

Reynolds was also asked whether he remembers what it was like being on the dating scene after being married to wife Blake Lively for almost 10 years.

He shared, “I kinda do because at least I was there with my wife. The last date I went on with someone that wasn’t with Blake, it was a double date where Blake was with someone else and I was on a different date. We all went together and then a couple months later she and I ended up on a train together to Boston and that’s where the sparks flew and the rest is history.”

Reynolds was later joined by his “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” co-star Salma Hayek during the “GMA” appearance. The pair talked about their new movie and Hayek’s recent Britney Spears dance video.

Hit me, baby, one more time! The only thing better than this dance video of @salmahayek is her story behind it! 😂 #HitmansWifesBodyguardhttps://t.co/3YJ9nzDNo4 pic.twitter.com/rzpPe6yR4b — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2021

.@VancityReynolds says @salmahayek would be the best hitman if he had to choose between her and fellow #HitmansWifesBodyguard costar @SamuelLJackson: "I would just strap her to the front of my body and I would just start running toward danger." https://t.co/Wri67VYmeW pic.twitter.com/n17irwCA95 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2021

Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, took notice of his new song.

“How I find out my husband is on match…” she quipped in the Instagram comments of Reynolds’ post. “This song though.”