Sometimes typos can’t be so easily erased.

On Tuesday, “Riverdale” star Charles Melton appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and shares his craziest fan experience.

“I’d probably say the time a fan came up to me and she asked me to write ‘Love is love’ and for some reason, I misspelled love, but she was gonna get it tattooed on her wrist,” the actor recalls. And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m gonna keep it.'”

He adds, “So, I haven’t seen it today, but I’m sure if you see someone that has ‘Love is love’ with the ‘love’ crossed out, that’s my artwork.”

Clarkson agrees that it is actually stressful whenever fans want her to write out song lyrics for tattoos.

Melton tells her, “It’s so much pressure because I’m like, ‘All right, now do I do cursive? Do I do box letters? What do I do?'”