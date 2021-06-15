Guillermo del Toro is bringing the heavy artillery in Netflix’s new trailer for “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans”.

Animated heroes from “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia”, “3Below: Tales of Arcadia” and “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” team up to face the titans. Netflix released a new trailer for the movie on Tuesday.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Steamy Trailer For New Series ‘Sex/Life’

“Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans” – Photo: DreamWorks Animation © 2021 — Photo: DreamWorks Animation © 2021

“Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the centre of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“Now the heroes from the hit series ‘Trollhunters’, ‘3Below’ and ‘Wizards’, team up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.”

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Can’t Sleep A Wink In Netflix’s ‘Awake’ Trailer

‘Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans’ – (L-R) Jim (voiced by Emile Hirsch) and Blinky (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) – Photo: DreamWorks Animation © 2021 — Photo: DreamWorks Animation © 2021

The voice cast of “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” includes Emile Hirsch, Nick Offerman, Steven Yeun, Diego Luna, Nick Frost, Alfred Molina, Kelsey Grammer, Cheryl Hines, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, and Tatiana Maslany.

The conclusion to the “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy — the film that follows the three TV series — premieres July 21 on Netflix.