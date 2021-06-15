Pete Wentz didn’t know what he was getting into on “One Tree Hill”.

In a new interview with People, actress Hilarie Burton looked back on her time on the teen drama and commented on the Fall Out Boy member’s stint on the show.

Wentz appeared as himself on “One Tree Hill” for three episodes in 2005-06; he would date Burton’s character Peyton Sawyer, who was meant to be in high school.

“Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude,” Burton said. “And the next thing you know, it looks like he’s having an affair with a high school girl.

“I don’t think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life. And so it wasn’t until even I watched it back that I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies but this looks bad in the edit.'”

Despite Wentz’s problematic plot line, behind the scenes he was a trooper, according to Burton.

The actress said he was “willing to do his makeup in a bathroom with five girls. He’s really a team player.”