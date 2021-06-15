Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion.

Khloe tells host Andy Cohen in a teaser for the two-part “KUWTK” special whether she is one of the few remaining open books on the show.

“There’s been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] at the beginning, it was so much about them but maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other people’s lives,” Khloe reasons. “Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It’s that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal, too.”

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it,” Khloe says about Kourtney’s love life. “We’re not saying to put him on but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention him.”

Part 1 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion episode airs on Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E! The second part will air on Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.