“Beauty and the Beast” is hitting the small screen in a new, limited musical series starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans.

Gad and Evans will reprise their roles as LeFou and Gaston respectively from the “Beauty and the Beast” live-action musical starring Emma Watson. Joining them will be Briana Middleton as Tilly.

“Set in the iconic kingdom of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou’s stepsister Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure,” a synopsis for the show reads.

“While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbours many secrets.”

Gad also serves as a co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series. Evans pulls double duty as a star and producer.

The soundtrack for the “Beauty and the Beast” limited series will be composed by award winner Alan Menken, who composed the music for the 1991 film, and released through Walt Disney Records.