“Central Park” is singing its way back into your home for season 2 with a shiny, new trailer.

“The Tillerman family continue to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park,” a synopsis reads. “Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face.”

“Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will,” it concludes. “Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”

The critically acclaimed animated musical comedy series stars Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Season 2 of “Central Park” premieres Friday, June 25, on Apple TV+.