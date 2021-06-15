Click to share this via email

The “Manifest” cast is devastated the show is coming to an end.

Deadline revealed this week that NBC wasn’t going to renew the series for a fourth season.

Show creator Jeff Rake then took to Twitter:

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Cast members Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, J.R. Ramirez, and Garrett Wareing also had their say online.

Blaise, who plays Olive Stone on the series, shared:

in my feels tonight from all the love and support. ✈️ #savemanifest — luna blaise (@lunablaise) June 15, 2021

Kaur, who plays Saanvi Bahl, wrote:

I have some thoughts but in the meantime… #SaveManifest — parveen kaur (@Misspkc) June 15, 2021

Ramirez, who plays Detective Jared Vasquez, posted:

Wareing, who plays TJ Morrison, added:

Beyond happy to have been part of the Manifam – this show wouldn’t be complete without you guys and I’m so honored to have been part of this flight with y’all. Thank you for loving TJ with all you got…. means more than you know! #Manifest @NBCManifest #TJisinEgypt https://t.co/hTfTrPzchT — Garrett Wareing (@GarrettWareing) June 15, 2021

The writers’ room also responded to Rake’s post: