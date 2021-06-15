Click to share this via email

The Kardashian/Jenner family is reliving some of your favourite moments.

In a new preview for the upcoming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian plus mom Kris Jenner and little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner rate their fan-favourite clapbacks from the 20 seasons of the beloved reality show.

Kim’s infamous line about big sister Kourtney, saying she “bought her a f**king career,” landed at an “eight or a nine” from Khloe, while Kourtney’s on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Scott Disick gives it “7.5.”

When Kourtney reminded Kim that “there are people that are dying,” Khloe only ranks that moment at a “six.”

But Kris disagrees, “I give it a ten, Kourt… We’re still talking about it all these years later.”

The two-part “KUWTK” reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, airs on June 17 and continues June 24.