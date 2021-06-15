Megan Boone is off “The Blacklist”.

Boone, who has portrayed Elizabeth Keen on the NBC drama since its inception, will make her departure from the program later this month. The actress’s last episode of “The Blacklist” as a series regular will go down on the June 23 finale, according to Deadline.

Her exit from the series was reportedly known ahead of the show’s season 9 pickup in January. Following the January 29 episode of “The Blacklist”, Boone’s character was absent for nine consecutive episodes before returning on April 23.

Once Boone departs, the only remaining original cast members of “The Blacklist” are James Spader (Red), Diego Klattenhoff (Agent Ressler), and Harry Lennix (FBI boss Harold Cooper).

ET Canada has reached out to Boone’s rep for comment.