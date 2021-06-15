Rick Ross is all about keeping costs down.

In an interview with Forbes, the Miami rapper shared how he saves money amid his otherwise extravagant life.

“When I became a young millionaire for the first time, I went to my mother because she had always been a registered nurse and worked two and three jobs,” he said of learning about business. “She always bought real estate. She came from Clarksdale, where the real estate was a lot cheaper. She would just keep buying houses. And I would say, ‘Mom, what do you think about the stock market?’ And she would say, ‘Son, I don’t really rock with the stock market. I don’t know much about it, but I know about real estate… so when you buy something, make sure you can touch it.'”

But when it comes to his 235-acres of grass at his Georgia estate, Ross likes to take care of things by mowing his lawn himself with a heavy-duty John Deere tractor.

“I bought a tractor that is enclosed and has air conditioning and a radio,” he said. “I had the windows tinted so I wouldn’t cause too much confusion with the traffic right next to the estate.”

He added, “People still know it’s me, but when I get in the tractor, it’s a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

The tractor has made lawn mowing a serene experience for the rapper, who explained, “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. For anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

And while Ross certainly has the ability to fly in private jets, he said that he “tries his best to fly Delta” in order to save some ash where he can.