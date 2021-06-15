The Queen had the best response after being told she was quite the hit with world leaders at the 2021 G7 Summit.

Her Majesty met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where she found out she was the talk of the table at the recent dinner.

“Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night,” Morrison said.

“Oh, Lord,” the Queen replied. “Were they really?”

“They were,” Morrison added. “They were thrilled to see you.”

This marked the Queen’s first in-person audience at a royal residence since the pandemic began, after she took part in numerous royal engagements virtually over the past year or so.

The beloved royal has been super busy recently, after not only attending the G7 Summit alongside Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but also meeting and having tea with U.S. president Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Sunday.

“She was very gracious,” the president later told reporters. “She reminded me of my mother.”

The group apparently spoke about how the White House compares to Windsor Castle. “I said, this is… we could fit the White House in the courtyard,” Biden added.

She also enjoyed a scaled-back Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.