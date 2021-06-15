Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian is ready for summer.

In a series of sultry snaps shared to Instagram, the reality star, 40, tried out a few bikinis poolside, showing off her killer body.

The first summery shot came earlier this month while Kardashian celebrated reaching 225 million followers.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Help Renovate Friend’s Home After Tragic Losses On ‘Celebrity IOU’

“225 MIL,” she captioned the pic. “LOVE U FOR LIFE.”

In another poolside Instagram post, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posed in a fruity two-piece, which had peaches on the top, captioning it, “🍑🍑.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The Baby Bar For A Second Time

In Kardashian’s most recent snap, the reality TV star wears a lime green bikini while eating a taco.

“Is it Taco Tuesday yet ?!?! 🌮” she wrote.