Vin Diesel is definitely not dissuading anyone who believes he will make an appearance in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” movies.

Diesel recently spoke with MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz. Towards the end of their conversation, the “Fast 9” actor was asked to address rumours that he is set to eventually appear in the “Avatar” franchise.

“I have spent time with him but I have not filmed yet,” Diesel replied.

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

That one word, yet, was the spark of hope that Horowitz needed. Asked if “yet” implied that Diesel would eventually appear in the “Avatar” universe, Diesel took a long, long pause as he tried to conjure a safe response.

“I loves James Cameron. I love James Cameron and I love the series,” he said, grinning ear-to-ear with long pauses in between his words. “I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

Diesel set off the rumours himself when he posted an Instagram video with Cameron, punctuated with an “#Avatar” in the caption.

Cameron confirmed last fall that live-action production on “Avatar 2” had been completed, and that the crew was nearly done shooting “Avatar 3”. There are still two more sequels slated in the sci-fi franchise beyond that.

“Avatar 2” is slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022, followed by “Avatar 3” on Dec. 20, 2024. Next will be “Avatar 4” on Dec. 18, 2026 and “Avatar 5” on Dec. 22, 2028.

ET Canada has reached out to Diesel’s rep for comment.