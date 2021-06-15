“The Royal Tenenbaums” holds a special place in Gwyneth Paltrow’s heart.

On Monday night, the actress appeared during a virtual reunion for the 2001 Wes Anderson film at the Tribeca Festival, and she talked about her emotional connection to the movie.

“I have a memory of my dad visiting,” Paltrow said, according to USA Today. “He came the day that we did a scene where I’m getting off the bus and Richie’s picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day.”

The actress’ father, Bruce Paltrow, passed away a year after the film was released due to complications from cancer and pneumonia at age 58.

“I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career,” Paltrow added.